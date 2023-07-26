Richmond County students to receive free digital library cards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Libraries are free and so are most of their resources, but that doesn’t mean it’s easily accessible for everyone.

“Library cards are free. It doesn’t cost anything to have one, you just need a photo ID and proof of residency but not everyone has proof of residency, and with a child having a library card they need to have a parent sign them up,” said Rachel Kee, Children’s Librarian at Augusta- Richmond County Library.

However, that is no longer the case for Richmond County School Students. They will now receive a digital library card.

Their student ID number will also be their library card number, known as a ‘PLAY’ card.

“And what happens is if we find out, you are a Richmond County student, we look them up, and sure enough they have their PLAY card and well say ‘Ok you can check out 5,’” said Kee.

The card allows students year-round and after-school access to books and e-books, as well as access to the libraries’ online and in-person resources. There are no late fees unless a book is lost, damaged, or hasn’t been returned in more than 90 days.

“I think it’ll help out a lot. It’ll give them something to look forward to, to have their own library card,” said Nikita Hatcher, a Richmond County School parent.

She plans on doing a family night at the library once a week.

“My son went up two reading levels. So you know, 15 minutes tonight, just reading something, just taking a book home reading one page at night will help the kids out a lot,” said Hatcher.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.