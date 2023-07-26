Richmond County Marshal’s Office lays out efforts to address homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Marshal’s Office held its latest data dump Wednesday, which happens once every two months.

Inside the meeting, the marshal’s office laid out a few efforts of how they’ve been engaging with the community recently, but homelessness was the main topic.

Part of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office’s duties includes clean-ups, evictions, citations, and more, which often leads them to interact with the county’s homeless population.

They showcased how a few of their clean-up efforts on Fenwick Street, Boy Scout Road, and Elkdom Court led them to homeless encampments they were eventually able to clean up.

In Elkdom Court specifically, they emphasized how large the issue can pile up, showing just some of the pictures of the 60,000 pounds of trash they eventually cleaned up from an encampment there.

Also in attendance were several city representatives including realty owners, the Savannah Riverkeeper’s office, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant R. Silas spoke on behalf of where the sheriff’s office is coming from with addressing the issue as a county-wide problem, but also with their latest Washington Road/I-20 initiative.

He says it’s a problem that started when Housing and Urban Development’s hotel housing program eventually exhausted its funds, finding those same homeless individuals back on Washington Road. This program, funded by the CARES Act due to the pandemic, started with $2 million in 2021 but eventually ran out in 2022.

Silas also mentioned that from a “Pit Count” in February of 2023 of the 173 homeless they talked to, 98% were not from Augusta.

With Augusta’s available resources, he says the sheriff’s office finds homeless people being brought in by other agencies from cities as far as Macon and Savannah, even sometimes across state lines.

It’s also why a “Sister Duty Agreement” between Augusta and Savannah was canceled.

Silas mentioned the initiative brought in homeless people from Savannah to Augusta starting back during Hurricane Katrina. After Hurricane Ian, he says it’s been too many homeless for Augusta to continue to take in.

To finish off the meeting, the Richmond County Marshal’s Office laid out a county-wide map of where they’ve been addressing homelessness dating back with information as far as 2018.

This showed concentrated clusters of activity in the downtown area and the Washington Road/I-20 corridor. Some stats included pinpointing 178 homeless encampment and about 1,280 arrests from 2020 to March of this year.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office says the key to addressing this is combining inside city department efforts, as well as other outside organizations, to properly clean up litter, and reaching out to the homeless by directing them to resources like the Salvation Army Center for Hope and CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority’s Marion Barnes Resource Center.

