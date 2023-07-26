Nonprofits spread resources throughout the community one bottle at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gap Ministries, the Salvation Army, and Worksource Georgia are three nonprofits in the community looking to get those back on their feet daily.

“Unfortunately, in businesses and other things people like to talk, but as far as actually getting the work completed and getting the things that need to be done,” said Randy Barrs with Worksource Georgia. “My three partners, we’re gonna get it done. I have no doubt about it.”

It all comes with a plan to distribute more than a thousand water bottles out into the community.

The bottles will have a tag on them with a QR code to scan or on the back the resources listed. Barrs says the majority of those out there have phones and this allows them to have more space and not be limited to a small tag.

It’s all to help spread the word about resources called the “Lynda Barrs Initiative” that’s named after Barrs’ wife who recently lost her life to cancer. Lynda was a mentor to so many in the fight to help those in need and this is just one way they hope to continue her legacy.

“Finish her work,” said Barrs while shedding a few tears. “She put so much of her life, even her last year and a half into this community.”

Now her mentors and husband are moving forward with water bottles, hoping to connect people with resources.

“I know specifically with the agencies that we work with, you’re going to get a warm body and a warm handoff and real information, and I think knowledge is power,” said Naomi Stanton, executive director with GAP Ministries.

She says that even applies to people that are just a paycheck away from being homeless.

Resources include finding a warm meal, a roof over your head, how to get photo IDs, and even a job to make a stable income at a time where they say the need is greater now than ever.

The bottles look to help turn the tables and get people the help they need, and they say this is only the beginning.

The long-term goal is to get the community back on its feet and finish what Lynda started.

If you are interested in donating or distributing, reach out to Derek Dugan at 706-922-8369, Randy Barrs at 706-799-1262, or Naomi Stanton at 443-545-6304.

