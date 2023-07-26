Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downed power lines block Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.
Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill
Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff will run out of money, commissioners say
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged, 1 sought after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Augusta University
AU recognized as a leading university for student success
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing