Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera

A California man said an officer used excessive force.
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is being accused of using excessive force after footage showed what appears to be a violent arrest.

You can see Emmett Brock being thrown to the ground seconds after he got out of his car.

Brock told CNN he was leaving work back in February when he saw Deputy Joseph Benza behaving aggressively toward a woman.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this package may be disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man accuses the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of using excessive force. (Credit: Thomas Beck via CNN Newsource)

He said he “flipped him off casually” and continued driving.

Brock said that is when he noticed Benza following him for several blocks. He said he did not see any lights or sirens.

The 24-year-old was arrested on several charges, including resisting arrest and causing injury to a police officer.

Brock’s attorney said his client denies the allegations.

The sheriff’s department declined to comment on the matter, citing pending litigation.

The incident is one in a series of recent allegations of excessive use of force involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, several of which have been caught on tape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downed power lines block Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.
Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill
Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff will run out of money, commissioners say
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged, 1 sought after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Augusta University
AU recognized as a leading university for student success
FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border,...
LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing