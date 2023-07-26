Augusta, U.S. gas prices jump sharply overnight

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, and prices in the two-state region are reflecting that.

Prices in Augusta jumped 6 cents overnight, while prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties jumped 4 cents overnight.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased 4 cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of 8 cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

In Georgia, the average price Wednesday is $3.49 per gallon, up 19 cents from a week ago. Augusta’s average price Wednesday in $3.50, up from $3.34 a week ago.

The average price Tuesday in South Carolina is $3.44, up 17 cents from a week ago. Prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $3.41, up from $3.28 a week ago.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.