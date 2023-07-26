Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta, U.S. gas prices jump sharply overnight

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, and prices in the two-state region are reflecting that.

Prices in Augusta jumped 6 cents overnight, while prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties jumped 4 cents overnight.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased 4 cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of 8 cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

In Georgia, the average price Wednesday is $3.49 per gallon, up 19 cents from a week ago. Augusta’s average price Wednesday in $3.50, up from $3.34 a week ago.

The average price Tuesday in South Carolina is $3.44, up 17 cents from a week ago. Prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $3.41, up from $3.28 a week ago.

