Firefighters collect $15,000 in donations for burn foundation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders with the Burn Foundation of America are showing how grateful they are for Augusta firefighters.

The firefighters presented more than $15,000 from a recent boot drive.

Leaders say the money will go towards medications, mobility devices and more for burn patents at the JMS Burn Center.

Officials say they’re thankful for the Augusta Mall, as well, for letting the drive take place there.

