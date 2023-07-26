Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Drive carefully tour brings awareness to back-to-school safety

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office of Highway Patrol is reminding you to be alert and ready to stop for school buses and at crossing zones.

Triple A and the Auto Club Group joined Highway Safety at Grovetown for the “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” tour.

The goal is to bring awareness to back-to-school safety.

MORE | Richmond County Marshal’s Office lays out efforts to address homelessness

“Data shows from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that traveling by bus is the safest way to get to school, instead of biking or riding with parents. That’s why it’s important to get to school safely. The most dangerous part about riding the bus for them is when they are getting on and off the bus. That’s why we are today,” one speaker said.

From 2000 to 2021, 53 people died in crashes caused by a driver illegally passing a school bus and 25 of those deaths were pedestrians 18 or younger.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County
Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff will run out of money, commissioners say
Downed power lines block Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.
Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Georgia and South Carolina cruisers compete for spot in calendar.
Ga., S.C. state troopers compete for best-looking cruiser

Latest News

Augusta Training Shop incorporates new processes as business booms
Drive carefully tour brings awareness to back-to-school safety
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County sheriff request emergency meeting with commissioners
The Augusta Training Shop has incorporated new designs and new processes to be able to fulfill...
Augusta Training Shop incorporates new processes as business booms