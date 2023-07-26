Drive carefully tour brings awareness to back-to-school safety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office of Highway Patrol is reminding you to be alert and ready to stop for school buses and at crossing zones.

Triple A and the Auto Club Group joined Highway Safety at Grovetown for the “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” tour.

The goal is to bring awareness to back-to-school safety.

“Data shows from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that traveling by bus is the safest way to get to school, instead of biking or riding with parents. That’s why it’s important to get to school safely. The most dangerous part about riding the bus for them is when they are getting on and off the bus. That’s why we are today,” one speaker said.

From 2000 to 2021, 53 people died in crashes caused by a driver illegally passing a school bus and 25 of those deaths were pedestrians 18 or younger.

