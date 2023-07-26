Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies: High school teacher arrested, accused of giving minor THC gummies and sexual items

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Irmo High School teacher accused of giving a male minor THC gummies and sexual items.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.”

According to an arrest warrant, 25-year-old Brianna Nicole Carpenter was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Carpenter is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

“Deputies also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter,” said Koon.

An arrest warrant revealed Carpenter is also accused of giving the boy 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices.

Lexington-Richland School District Five released the following statement to WIS Wednesday regarding Carpenter’s arrest:

“School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties received notification that a district employee has been arrested. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons receive car after Saluda County crash kills mom
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County

Latest News

As new electric vehicle drivers join the millions already on the hunt for charging stations,...
Electric vehicle ‘charging deserts’ plague Georgia, nation
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
Roku, Firestick, Chromecast, and Apple TV offer channels your Smart TV doesn’t. The Roku...
What the Tech: Do you need a streaming service for a smart TV?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview park Activities Center in North Augusta on...
DeSantis will headline S.C. Republicans’ largest annual gathering
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20