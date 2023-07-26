Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hot highs slightly above normal through the weekend. Mostly dry Thursday - few storms possible Friday through Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated downpours are possible through sunset - but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures staying warm in the low 70s. Winds will be mostly calm overnight.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with hot highs in the mid-90s and very low rain chances. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast less than 10 mph.

Mostly dry and hot Friday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°. Storm chances will be around 20% Friday afternoon - mainly for areas south of I-20 where the sea breeze front will be pushing storms inland. Winds will be out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for isolated afternoon and evening storms to return by this weekend. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in the mid-70s this weekend. Afternoon highs will be hot this weekend in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100°. Storm chances will be isolated Saturday - but turn more scattered in nature by Sunday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for updates.

High temperatures remain slightly above average through the weekend and early next week.
High temperatures remain slightly above average through the weekend and early next week.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County
Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff will run out of money, commissioners say
Downed power lines block Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.
Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Georgia and South Carolina cruisers compete for spot in calendar.
Ga., S.C. state troopers compete for best-looking cruiser

Latest News

Afternoon Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heat Index Outlook
Heat On The Rise, Little Rain Chances
Hot and seasonal temperatures the next few days with storm chances less than 20%. Hotter this...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Hot and seasonal temperatures the next few days with storm chances less than 20%. Hotter this...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast