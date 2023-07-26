Coliseum Authority offers update on Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a month since the Bell Auditorium closed for construction, while the James Brown Arena waits for its fate in November.

At the Coliseum Authority meeting on Tuesday, Vice Chair Brad Usry said they hope 40 percent of the new arena will be paid for by people outside of Richmond County.

On Tuesday, the board moved forward to reassess the economic impact the arena will have and offer an update on the progress they’ve made on the Bell Auditorium.

The Auditorium’s framing is going up, and half of the first floor is expected to be completed by next month.

“It is an old building that I can tell you at this point, we’re going vertical. So if anybody wants to ride by it’s pretty exciting. And we’re on budget on time right now,” said Usry.

The authority also decided to move forward with designing a sitting area in the lobby of the Bell. The plan is to put 10 benches in the area with user amenities, all of which Usry said will enhance the entertainment experience.

“Once we build a new arena, they will connect. So we’re talking about the second floor of the Bell, which will be a connection to the new arena. So putting those benches in places for people to congregate in the Bell lobby is going to mean a lot, once you see it tied to the new arena,” said Usry.

Soon the calendar will flip to November. By then, voters will have to decide whether or not the James Brown Arena sees the same treatment the Bell is currently getting.

“This is the biggest project in the city of Augusta’s history. And what’s great about this project is 40 percent of this is paid for by people outside Richmond County, right? This can create 600 jobs and $1.5 billion in direct and indirect spending. So it’s probably a bargain at $250 million,” said Usry.

He plans on leaving his door open until voters check yes or no.

“We’re gonna give people the facts, and we feel very strongly, that the benefits and beauty far outweigh any negatives. I mean, there’s I don’t know any negative. So I mean, it’s just we got to educate people, and then people got to make their own decision,” said Usry.

The Authority also approved the fiscal budget. Their total event operating income for the next year tops out at $1.1 million, $500,00 less than they typically budget.

In addition to half of the first floor, the new dressing rooms and utilities are supposed to be finished next month.

