Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Coliseum Authority offers update on Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena

Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium(wrdw)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a month since the Bell Auditorium closed for construction, while the James Brown Arena waits for its fate in November.

At the Coliseum Authority meeting on Tuesday, Vice Chair Brad Usry said they hope 40 percent of the new arena will be paid for by people outside of Richmond County.

On Tuesday, the board moved forward to reassess the economic impact the arena will have and offer an update on the progress they’ve made on the Bell Auditorium.

The Auditorium’s framing is going up, and half of the first floor is expected to be completed by next month.

“It is an old building that I can tell you at this point, we’re going vertical. So if anybody wants to ride by it’s pretty exciting. And we’re on budget on time right now,” said Usry.

MORE | Augustans seek clarity in new Washington Road homeless initiative

The authority also decided to move forward with designing a sitting area in the lobby of the Bell. The plan is to put 10 benches in the area with user amenities, all of which Usry said will enhance the entertainment experience.

“Once we build a new arena, they will connect. So we’re talking about the second floor of the Bell, which will be a connection to the new arena. So putting those benches in places for people to congregate in the Bell lobby is going to mean a lot, once you see it tied to the new arena,” said Usry.

Soon the calendar will flip to November. By then, voters will have to decide whether or not the James Brown Arena sees the same treatment the Bell is currently getting.

“This is the biggest project in the city of Augusta’s history. And what’s great about this project is 40 percent of this is paid for by people outside Richmond County, right? This can create 600 jobs and $1.5 billion in direct and indirect spending. So it’s probably a bargain at $250 million,” said Usry.

MORE | Burke County sheriff will run out of money, commissioners say

He plans on leaving his door open until voters check yes or no.

“We’re gonna give people the facts, and we feel very strongly, that the benefits and beauty far outweigh any negatives. I mean, there’s I don’t know any negative. So I mean, it’s just we got to educate people, and then people got to make their own decision,” said Usry.

The Authority also approved the fiscal budget. Their total event operating income for the next year tops out at $1.1 million, $500,00 less than they typically budget.

In addition to half of the first floor, the new dressing rooms and utilities are supposed to be finished next month.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog
Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale store
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged, 1 sought after remains found in Windsor
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun

Latest News

Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons gifted car after Saluda County crash kills mom
911 calls released for 8-year-old who took her mom's car
Washington Road
Augustans seek clarity in new Washington Road homeless initiative
Augustans seek clarity in new Washington Road homeless initiative