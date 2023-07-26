City officials planning 3-day hiring event in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department will host a “Mega Hiring Event” in August.

All sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Linda W. Beazley Room in the municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Attendees should bring a current resume and be prepared for a possible interview.

For more information, call 706-821-2303.

Here’s the schedule:

Aug. 3

Meet officials from the Augusta Fire Department, the Richmond County Correctional Institution, E-911, Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County District Attorney, the Richmond County Public Defender’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

Aug. 10

Meet officials from Augusta Utilities, Augusta’s Engineering and Environmental Services, Central Services, Augusta Parks and Recreation, Augusta Regional Airport, and Augusta Transit.

Aug. 17

Meet officials from the Augusta Human Resources Department, Compliance Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development, Tax Assessor’s Office and Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

