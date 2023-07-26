Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County commissioners curb sheriff’s spending amid budget crisis

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County commissioners say Sheriff Alfonzo Williams will run out of money for this fiscal year.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Williams, commissioners tell him there’s to be no hiring for the rest of this fiscal year – until Oct. 1.

Commissioners say the agency has enough money to pay employees for one more month.

They are continuing to monitor the budget weekly, but the spotlight is once again on the war of words between the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Burke County Commission.

Sometime in August, county leaders say the sheriff’s office will not be able to pay its 130 employees.

