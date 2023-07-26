Submit Photos/Videos
AU recognized as a leading university for student success

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University has received a second national recognition as one of the country’s top universities for increasing the earning potential of students from all backgrounds.

BestColleges ranked AU in the Top 10 of universities with the best return on investment, joining Georgia Tech and Stanford University among others.

MORE | First-year teacher reflects on her non-traditional journey

Last year, the Third Way think tank ranked Augusta University in the top 5% of universities in the country for improving economic outcomes for lower- and moderate-income graduates.

BestColleges reviewed the average cost of attendance, federal grant aid awarded to students and future expected earnings to determine the universities that have the best financial outcomes for graduates. Augusta University ranked No. 5 in the country.

The recognition is a testament to the strength of AU’s academic programs that meet workforce needs, as well as outstanding faculty members and mentors, said Brooks A. Keel, PhD, president of AU.

Over the past seven years, AU’s enrollment has continued to grow, and the growth is expected to continue for the coming academic year.

Among the AU bachelor’s degree programs and concentrations primed for growth are animation, biomedical systems engineering, business administration, cyber security, dental hygiene, digital and visual storytelling, neuroscience, nursing, special education and sports management.

