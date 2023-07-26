AU doctor finds link between obesity and cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might think smoking cigarettes is the biggest risk factor for cancer, but a recent study finds in women, it’s obesity.

We talked with the director of AU’s Center for Obesity and Metabolism.

“One of the links many people don’t realize is obesity being related to cancer,” said Renee Hilton, Director of the Center for Obesity and Metabolism.

Renne Morton did not want obesity to be the reason for her death.

“I didn’t want to be laid out in front of a church with them walking in looking over me,” said Morton.

Morton’s gone from 370 pounds to the 200s.

“I told Dr. Hilton that day I am going to be a success story,” said Morton.

Dr. Hilton tells us the program is not the easy way out. With a complete lifestyle change, patients have the option to undergo surgery or medical drugs.

“This is not the easy way out. This is a complete commitment from our patients,” said Dr. Hilton.

Morton said: “It’s not a way out. The surgery is just a tool.”

Most insurance will cover time in this program.

“For most insurances, they’re going to require you to spend three months to six months in the program,” said Dr. Hilton.

Women like Morton make Dr. Hilton proud of their women’s initiative program, which brings different doctors with different specialties together to help women through individualized programs for their specific needs.

“All of our women who come through our Bariatric program are also provided access to an OGBYN. We discuss things like endometrial cancer and breast cancer and make sure they are all up to date on their screening,” said Dr. Hilton. “We like to say we treat the whole patient from head to toe.”

Morton said: “Those people who want to try it- don’t let nobody discourage you because your goals are nobody else goals.”

Augusta recently ranked third highest in the country in a Wallet Hub study for cities with the highest percentage of obese adults.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.