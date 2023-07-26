Aiken County schools face bus driver shortages

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students across Aiken County went back to school on Tuesday , but questions about bus routes and bus registration left some parents looking for answers.

“I checked and nothing had been updated and where it says the bus route number is supposed to be with the drop off time is going to be,” said Morgan Kelly, mother of an Aiken County student.

In the past, Aiken County has posted bus routes on their website. This year, that is not the case.

“This year we decided not to, and going forward we will not due to safety reasons, due to our environment now, this society that we live in now,” said Rashad Roland, the transportation supervisor for Aiken County schools. “You can pretty much track any one of our buses by just looking at the route on the website and just following it.”

This is not the only issue that parents face.

“Got a call the day before school started saying, by the way your bus is going to be two hours late picking the kids up and two hours late bringing them in,” said Kaitlyn Ogden, the mother of two Aiken County students.

Because of a bus driver shortage, the district acknowledges some students are getting to school and getting dropped back off at home late.

“We are doubling and tripling up on routes. I’m actually a driver myself. So all, all hands on deck,” said Roland.

As a parent, Ogden is frustrated with this situation.

“I was frustrated, but more just frustrated that they’re having such a huge shortage of drivers that they’re having to double route these kids, and these kids are missing out on instructional time,” said Ogden.

Roland says if you need to find your child’s bus route, you can contact the transportation office. They will also be updating bus routes in students’ power school accounts.

Aiken County Public Schools Transportation requests that if you have the ability to drop you child off at school, please do so.

One of the parents we spoke to says her issue is mostly fixed. Roland says they’re actively trying to hire more bus drivers and have upped the pay to $17.82 an hour. That’s up about a dollar.

If you’re interested in applying to be a bus driver, visit the Aiken County Public Schools Transportation website where you can apply.

