Mayor candidates share their plans future of Aiken

Teddy Milner and Kathryn Wade are both working to unseat current Mayor Rick Osbon.
Teddy Milner and Kathryn Wade are both working to unseat current Mayor Rick Osbon.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The race is underway to see who will be the next mayor of Aiken.

Current Mayor Rick Osbon is running for a third term after holding the position since 2015. Two other candidates, Teddy Milner and Kathryn Wade, are looking to unseat him.

We sat down with all three candidates about their goals if they are to win.

“Reaching out and listening to citizens, actually hearing actively listening is so crucial,” said Mayor Rick Osbon.

As voters in Aiken gear up to cast their votes, this year’s mayoral candidates are all fine-tuning their plans for the next four years.

When asked about their plans they said:

Milner: “Keep it a wonderful unique small town.”

Wade: “I would look forward to seeing what we could do on the northwest and the east side of our city. I think we need to grow all sides.”

Osbon: “We’re dealing with and trying to solve some long-term traffic issues in the city of Aiken.”

Hot topics like traffic, growth, and restoration are on the table.

Voters are especially concerned about the future of Hotel Aiken, which all three candidates say they have a plan for.

Milner said he wants to restore and make it a wonderful building, while Wade wants to tear it down and build something that looks like the existing building.

Osbon: “Get something in there that will be an anchor for the city of Aiken in a way of really bringing us up not an anchor that.”

Early voting began on July 24 and will last until August 4. Your last chance to vote will be August 8.

If there was ever a time for your voice to be heard, it’s now.

When asked what they’d like to share with voters:

Milner: “Please go out and vote.”

Wade: “Let’s be bold and courageous and see what we can do with Aiken.”

Osbon: “We’re just excited about the future.”

