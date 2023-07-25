Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Where’s Waldo?’: Augusta businesses come together for scavenger hunt

Where's Waldo?
Where's Waldo?(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Small businesses in Augusta are coming together with a scavenger hunt to help promote local shopping.

Where’s Waldo?

“He’s hiding, waiting for you to come find him,” said David Hutchison, co-owner of The Book Tavern.

He says there are actually 25 Waldos hiding in downtown Augusta.

“The goal was to try to help increase awareness of local shopping,” he said.

The Waldos are all hiding inside different local businesses downtown. The challenge is to find them all.

MORE | Saluda offers free building for a promising entrepreneur

To do that, you’ll have to stop in and visit many different businesses, like Augusta Candle Company.

“It’s really fun for us as well, because we get to kind of move Waldo every day, and kids get to come in and have fun searching the store,” said Scent Specialist Taylor Torchia.

She says the scavenger hunt has brought in extra foot traffic, and that has turned into sales.

“When parents bring in their kids, we get a lot more business because they ask what we do here, and sometimes kids will ask their parents to make their own banana or bubble gum scented candle,” she said.

Hutchison says that’s what they hoped would happen. He’s happy to see so many businesses come together.

MORE | North Augusta City Council looks to future of Riverside Village

“It’s really exciting to have that level of involvement from other businesses in the community,” he said.

The scavenger hunt continues until Monday.

You can pick up a map for free at The Book Tavern.

If you find 20 of the 25 Waldos, you’ll have a chance at winning the grand prize- every Where’s Waldo book.

Other businesses are pitching in other prizes too.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog
Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale store
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun
From left: Thomas Guinn, Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
3 charged, 1 sought after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center says John Christopher Sligar was arrested on July 17.
Augusta University employee accused of exposing himself on campus
From left: Thomas Guinn, Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
3 charged, 1 sought after remains found in Windsor
Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff is out of money, commissioners say
Burke County commissioners say sheriff is out of money