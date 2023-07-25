‘Where’s Waldo?’: Augusta businesses come together for scavenger hunt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Small businesses in Augusta are coming together with a scavenger hunt to help promote local shopping.

Where’s Waldo?

“He’s hiding, waiting for you to come find him,” said David Hutchison, co-owner of The Book Tavern.

He says there are actually 25 Waldos hiding in downtown Augusta.

“The goal was to try to help increase awareness of local shopping,” he said.

The Waldos are all hiding inside different local businesses downtown. The challenge is to find them all.

To do that, you’ll have to stop in and visit many different businesses, like Augusta Candle Company.

“It’s really fun for us as well, because we get to kind of move Waldo every day, and kids get to come in and have fun searching the store,” said Scent Specialist Taylor Torchia.

She says the scavenger hunt has brought in extra foot traffic, and that has turned into sales.

“When parents bring in their kids, we get a lot more business because they ask what we do here, and sometimes kids will ask their parents to make their own banana or bubble gum scented candle,” she said.

Hutchison says that’s what they hoped would happen. He’s happy to see so many businesses come together.

“It’s really exciting to have that level of involvement from other businesses in the community,” he said.

The scavenger hunt continues until Monday.

You can pick up a map for free at The Book Tavern.

If you find 20 of the 25 Waldos, you’ll have a chance at winning the grand prize- every Where’s Waldo book.

Other businesses are pitching in other prizes too.

