Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Twitter changes logo to X

Twitter's blue bird has been replaced with an X logo.
Twitter's blue bird has been replaced with an X logo.(Source: Twitter.com)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the internet’s most iconic names and logos is undergoing a change.

Over the weekend, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that Twitter will now be known as “X”. On the Twitter homepage, the bird logo is replaced simply with the letter X.

It is a massive shift in marketing and branding for the social network that currently has over 200 million active daily users. The reaction was not mixed either.

Twitter users largely hate the change and question why Musk would choose to drop a name and logo that is widely recognized around the world. Referring to Twitter as “X” will take some time.

MORE | What the Tech: App of the day, Hand Talk

Tweets and re-tweets are now Xs and re-Xs, we guess. The change comes as Twitter faces more and more competition from platforms doing what Twitter, or X, did and does.

“They definitely have an uphill battle in getting new users and keeping their current user base,” said Mailynne Calvin, a social media and branding expert. “X, formerly Twitter, needs to do something different to its platform, for its users. Just changing the brand isn’t going to help the platform very much.”

The company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino tweeted, or X’d, that it’s the future state of unlimited interactivity in audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking and that the newly named platform will be powered by artificial intelligence.

“They need to do something different with the platform,” said Calvin. “There’s great technology there but they need to start implementing the things that they’ve said they’re going to do. To try to keep people on the platform but also give them a reason to even sign up.”

MORE | What the Tech: Is your smart TV spying on you?

Twitter has always been a little different from Facebook, and it once stood virtually alone in the micro-blogging space.

Twitter made it easy to follow celebrities and newsmakers and to follow what people were saying or tweeting about subjects by using hashtags. In recent months and years, competitors Mastodon, Parler, Bluesky, T2, and Meta’s Threads have launched to do what X does.

None have differentiated themselves from one another. Calvin says, X must find ways to stand out in the micro-blogging platform suddenly crowded with competitors.

“Retention is going to continue to fall unless they do something different, create new features, do something different on the platform for users.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog
Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale convenience store
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun
From left: Thomas Guinn, Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
2 wanted on murder charge after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

Downed power lines block Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.
Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill
After much anticipation of a delay in opening, students, parents, and faculty are happy to be...
‘I’m excited’: Parents, staff celebrate opening of Highland Springs
Alexis Ware
‘I’m still angry’: Brother of Alexis Ware reacts to kidnapping hoax
Early voting begins for Aiken’s mayoral election