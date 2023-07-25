Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale convenience store

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday they charged Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog, 22, on Sunday with two counts of murder, plus possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to arrest warrants, Hartzog turned himself in after the shootings, along with the handgun. He said it was self-defense, according to the warrants.

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday night at the Tiger Express in Allendale.

The Fairfax Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office and SLED also arrived on scene.

Police say both victims died from their injuries and one suspect is in custody.

Allendale County Coroner Renique Riley says two women were the victims of this shooting incident.

She says 25-year-old Parris Lee was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:55 p.m., while 34-year-old Herrinda D. Murdaugh passed away at the Allendale County Hospital at 10:06 p.m.

An arrest warrant for Hartzon said surveillance video shows him getting out of a white Chevrolet Equinox before opening fire.

