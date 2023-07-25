Two local rivals prepare for new football season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lincoln County High School made it into three rounds deep of playoffs in 2022, going a perfect 5-0 in region play.

2023 is a new year with a lot of new faces stepping into key roles for the Red Devils.

Lincoln County has a proud history on the football field.

The legacy stretches back decades. With the new season quickly approaching, it’s almost time for this year’s team to carve out their own legacy.

“We’ve got some solid kids, some really high character kids. We’re young, but we’re also very athletic, and our freshman and sophomore classes are very athletic. Have a little bit of size in those. So, we’re excited about the future, and I’m excited about the attitudes our kids are bringing,” said Lincoln County Head Coach Lee Chomskis. “There are so many incredible former players that have come through Lincolnton, and they’re standing down there and watching every day. The standards are high, and our kids put a lot of pressure on them to make sure that they maintain that success, or maybe even try to exceed it.”

The Washington-Wilkes High School Football team is gearing up for another playoff run, but this time it’ll be under new leadership.

With Sid Fritts retiring this offseason, Alex Bradford is stepping in as the new head coach.

Sometimes coaching changes can be complicated, but Bradford says being an assistant coach with the Tigers for the past four seasons and having a solid group of returning players certainly helps.

“The main thing is that we have a lot of kids coming back that know what’s going on. The transition has been easy since I was already on staff. The foundation was laid with Coach Fritts, so it’s just been an easy transition for kids, coaches, and everybody involved,” said Bradford.

This year will mark the 101st edition of the 387 war between Lincoln County and Washington-Wilkes.

The Red Devils and the Tigers will hit the field at Lincoln County High School on October 6.

