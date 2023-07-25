Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has returned to work 18 months after a near-death experience.

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.

On that winter day, Toney was driving her patrol vehicle on NC-226 when another vehicle collided with hers, causing the patrol car to become engulfed in flames.

A bystander came to the rescue and pulled Toney from the fiery vehicle.

According to police, Toney was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. She also had several broken ribs and other upper body injuries.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department announced that Toney has returned to work.

“From day one, Breanna never lost sight of returning to full duty at the Marion Police Department. After months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, that day is finally here,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog
Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale store
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun
From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged, 1 sought after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines
Dunkin’ Donuts announces Shine Gold program for kids at CHOG
Dunkin’ Donuts program is back to help Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Dunkin’ Donuts announces Shine Gold program for kids at CHOG