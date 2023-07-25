Saluda offers free building for a promising entrepreneur

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Saluda is offering an incredible opportunity for an enterprising business owner.

Officials say it is ready to transfer ownership of an empty East Church Street storefront to a future business owner who is able to meet a few conditions:

If you can guarantee a $50,000 investment toward capital improvements within three years of the closing date

Pay $100 plus all closing costs

The only other promise asked of the possible business owner is that the person will make the best effort to create jobs in Saluda while also maintaining the business for a minimum of three years.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Mayor Miliken Matthews says more businesses will bring more street traffic, and spending and create new economic energy in Saluda’s downtown area.

“Street traffic ... we need foot traffic. Foot traffic is what makes downtown breathe and grow. And if we got buildings and encourage a little bit more foot traffic, all the other businesses on the street would make other businesses come on the street. So it’s about foot traffic and breathing life back onto the downtown area,” Matthews said.

Matthews also stated he considers the town a “sleeping giant.”

The deadline to apply for the ownership investment opportunity is this Friday.

For more information on the opportunity, you can contact Town Hall at 864-445-3522.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.