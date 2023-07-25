North Augusta city council discusses what’s next for Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been eight years since the Riverside Village began to take shape, but now there are still some big gaps where developed storefronts and apartments should be.

The city of North Augusta gave the developer, Greenstone Properties, another extension to develop the land back in February, and people in the community are hoping for an update on Monday.

But instead, the council voted to take discussions behind closed doors in an executive session.

For neighbors who showed up to the meeting, they’re trusting their leaders to do the right thing.

“We love the city government because they make a decision after they have done their research and they act on it. They don’t talk about it,” said Brain and Sherly Wendzik, North Augusta residents.

Riverside Village is a big reason the Wendiks moved to North Augusta.

“We had an eye on North Augusta to come here, and we did; we moved into a 600 square-foot cottage behinds Hammonds Ferry,” said the Wendziks.

The Wendziks were excited to be close to the GreenJackets Stadium.

“We were like one of the first or second people to get down to the GreenJackets office to get season tickets,” they said.

They’ve loved the development, and are looking forward to what’s to come, including more restaurants, an extended bike trail, new apartments, and more.

“You feel the energy of it, and it’s only getting better,” said the Wendziks.

But their patience is being tested, with no signs of the developer breaking ground on the next phase.

“We love the development. We just wish it would hurry,” they said.

There is still no word on what city officials spoke about on Monday in the meeting, but back in February, Mayor Williams said it could be as soon as May or as late as the end of the year that we start seeing movement.

