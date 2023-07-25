Submit Photos/Videos
News 12′s studio, Riley Hale makes appearance in Augusta movie

The Partridge Inn has been open in Augusta for 100 years.
(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A movie is set to release this week on Tubi that was shot almost entirely in Augusta.

“Five Star Murder” will be released on Friday.

According to Tubi, the movie is about “a concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.”

Watch the trailer below.

News 12′s studio and our Riley Hale will be featured in the movie.

You’ll also be able to spot the Partridge Inn as the hotel where the movie takes place.

