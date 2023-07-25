Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.(MCCORMICK & CO, FRENCH'S)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog
Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale convenience store
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun
From left: Thomas Guinn, Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
2 wanted on murder charge after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
Early voting begins for Aiken’s mayoral election
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps