Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

The statement thanked the athletic and medical staff at USC “for their incredible work and their dedication to the safety of athletes.”

