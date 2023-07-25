‘I’m excited’: Parents, staff celebrate opening of Highland Springs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first day of school means a lot for students, parents, and staff at Highland Springs Middle School.

It’s the much-anticipated opening of the brand new school after uncertainty loomed over them as they waited to find out if the school would be ready to open on the first day after two inspections.

On Monday, the Aiken County School District announced the school passed inspection less than 24 hours before the start of the school year.

“About a month ago, I went to like a visit. I walked through, and it didn’t look done. So, I didn’t think they were going to be able to make it, but they pulled through. So I’m excited,” said Highland Springs parent Monte Clark.

It’s the outcome school leaders hoped for and were optimistic those hopes would become a reality.

Faculty and staff lined the school sidewalks to welcome students to campus as they happily exited their parents’ cars.

“Just the general excitement of the faculty, the staff, the students and their parents and the community has for me been just the very best part of this entire project,” said Principal Paige Day.

For Monte Clark, a lot of the excitement has to do with the location of the school and the fact that he’ll get to share the school year with his son.

“This is the newest school in the area. I wanted a chance to work here. I was fortunate enough to get hired. I get to hang out with him for a year before he goes to high school,” he said.

Day says one thing that’s different about the campus is the traffic flow for morning and afternoon car lines.

“The number one priority is to get that traffic off of your busy roads. Belvedere Clearwater Road is a really busy highway. This traffic flow ensures that none of our car lines will be on that that very busy highway. And it won’t be a danger to our students or our families,” she said.

She says one of her biggest goals is to help students feel included and welcomed, as many come from different parts of Aiken County.

“Our number one goal this year is to build a culture of inclusion and community. To have a staff and a student body that works together and really feels a part of Highland Springs. So creating that identity is, for me, the very most important thing that we will be doing this school year,” she said.

Parents and staff like Clark say they’re on board.

“It’s going to be an exciting school year. A whole bunch of new teachers. Everybody came for like three different districts. So it’s a chance to create a new culture in the school,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.