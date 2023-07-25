‘I’m excited to be back’: Aiken County begins year-round schooling

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Typically around this time of year, it would just be staff in the school buildings, but now it is full of students.

Tuesday was the first day of year-round school for Aiken County public schools and people say it is going to be an adjustment.

Summer break ended a little early for students in Aiken.

“Ordinarily we are eight, nine, 10 weeks between when kids finish school and when they start back,” said Midland Valley High School Principal Sheldon Higgenbottom.

This means longer breaks throughout the year.

North Augusta Elementary Parent Alexis Robinson said: “So the shorter summer was different. But I’m excited about the year-round schooling and the two-week break. I think it’d be really good for them. I’m excited to see what’s gonna happen with it.”

It will take some getting used to.

“It was weird to return so quickly. Once we started our day, it just felt like an old hat,” said Lydia Pacheco, a parent.

One student said it is still kind of hard to tell if he likes the change.

“Summer was a little short this year obviously, but overall I’m excited to be back. I mean it’s school. Not everybody likes school but you know you got to do it,” said Brayden Anderson, senior at Midland Valley High School.

Some parents think this change is for the better.

“So I think that’s important for information, assimilation from school, and taking a breather. If like things get cooking a little bit on projects and whatnot, they have a chance to get caught up or just take a break and then get hit the ground again,” said Pacheco.

Overall, the school staff is excited to have students back, even if it is a little earlier.

“We love the kids. We love for them to come here. This is where they are supposed to be,” said Principle Higgenbottom.

