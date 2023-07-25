Submit Photos/Videos
Genghis Grill restaurant closes in Augusta Exchange

By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 10 years of business, Genghis Grill is leaving the Augusta Exchange.

The area in recent weeks has lost Bed, Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, Christmas Tree Shop and O’Charley’s.

We stopped by to check it out.

A closing letter is posted on the door and their phone number is disconnected.

The business has a letter to customers on the door.
COMING AND GOING:

Brick-and-mortar retailers, especially houseware stores, have struggled in recent years as customers have switched to online shopping and other big-box chains like Target, which has a newly remodeled store near the Christmas Tree Shops location in Augusta.

Aside from Bed, Bath & Beyond, SteinMart and Tuesday Morning have pulled out of business.

