Genghis Grill restaurant closes in Augusta Exchange

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 10 years of business, Genghis Grill is leaving the Augusta Exchange.

The area in recent weeks has lost Bed, Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, Christmas Tree Shop and O’Charley’s.

We stopped by to check it out.

A closing letter is posted on the door and their phone number is disconnected.

The business has a letter to customers on the door. (WRDW)

COMING AND GOING:

Brick-and-mortar retailers, especially houseware stores, have struggled in recent years as customers have switched to online shopping and other big-box chains like Target, which has a newly remodeled store near the Christmas Tree Shops location in Augusta.

Aside from Bed, Bath & Beyond, SteinMart and Tuesday Morning have pulled out of business.

