Ga., S.C. state troopers compete for best-looking cruiser

Georgia and South Carolina cruisers compete for spot in calendar.
Georgia and South Carolina cruisers compete for spot in calendar.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol are both vying to get their cruisers featured in a national calendar.

They’re competing in the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser contest.

The friendly calendar competition encourages state law enforcement agencies around the country to submit a photo of their cruiser. Members of the public can then come together to decide which state has the best one.

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(Contributed)

Whoever garners the most votes receives the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and gets their cruiser photo printed onto the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ America’s Best Looking Cruisers” wall calendar.

Last year, Georgia State Patrol came in fourth place, but this year, the agency is hoping for No. 1.

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)

The agency will be competing against its counterpart across the Savannah River.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is pushing state pride as the Palmetto State has never ranked high enough to get into the calendar and they want to change that.

About the contest

The top 13 vote getters will be featured in the calendar.

To vote, visit Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023. The deadline is Monday.

Sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

