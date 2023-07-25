Edgefield County students return for first day of school

Submit Photos/Videos
Edgefield County students return to school(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Busy hallways and early morning buses mean one thing: school is back in session for students at Strom Thurmond High School.

“I am ready, I am here. I’m energized. I’m happy to be back,” said Jordan Chinn, a sophomore.

There were smiles, hugs, and plenty of photo opportunities as students reunite with friends they haven’t seen in weeks.

“It’s been a while, not as long as we think it has but it has been a while. Nevermind the circumstances, we’re here, we’re ready,” said Chinn.

That’s due to it being a shorter summer than usual, according to Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, superintendent of Edgefield County School District.

“We didn’t start until August 1 last year so that was our first year. So we backed it up a little in the summer, so really this is really the shortest summer we’ll have,” said Dr. O’Gorman.

It comes as the district enters its second year of having a modified calendar with two-week breaks every nine weeks.

“I think folks may be stressed a little bit the first nine weeks but once that first two-week period hit us then folks were relieved and excited to have it,” said Dr. O’Gorman.

He said the first year went well based on preliminary data from the state, and students agree.

Chinn said: “It worked out pretty well actually better than we thought, now that we experienced it was pretty good.”

As a new school year gets going, Chinn said he has a lot to look forward to. “Having a good time, receiving a good education, and hopefully being a role model and inspiring others as well,” said Chinn.

Students and staff are hopeful this is just the start of a great year.

Dr. O’Gorman said as they get back into the school year he reminds parents how important it is for students to start a routine and get a good night’s sleep.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

