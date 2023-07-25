Dunkin’ Donuts program is back to help Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dunkin’ Donuts has announced the comeback of its Shine Gold program, which gives guests the opportunity to donate $2 for a Gold Joy donut to help bring joy to kids struggling with illness.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ Donuts of Augusta on the 3000 block of Washington Road held an in-store celebration on Tuesday.

Children from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, along with the hospital’s service dog, Nugget, were onsite to greet guests and hand out gift cards.

“These are kids that have either spent significant time at the hospital themselves or maybe they’re siblings of a kid that has spent significant time at the hospital, so they really understand the needs and the wants of the hospitals and they want to support it because it helps them,” said Catherine Stewart. “So, they’re here helping out this morning, giving out gift cards, taking orders, asking for donations, just having a good time.”

Grants made possible from the Shine Gold initiative will help support joyful experiences for patients in child life and oncology departments through diverse programs such as art, music and integrated therapy.

Last year, the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation granted over $320,000 to local children’s hospitals through the program.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.