Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was at a standstill around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.

Richmond County dispatchers said it was due to downed power lines in the 3100 block of the thoroughfare.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office blocked all lanes of traffic Washington Road at Skinner Road due to power lines down in the roadway.

An 18-wheeler hauling cars clipped one of the power lines as it was turning onto Washington Road, according to deputies.

Traffic from the eastbound lanes of Washington is being diverted down Warren Road, while traffic from the westbound lanes is being diverted down Patriots Way.

It’s been just under a month since the same thing happened on Washington just east of I-20 . An oversize load on a big-rig pulled down wires and a utility pole when it couldn’t fit under the power line. That accident shut down Washington for most of a day.

