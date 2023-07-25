Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Seasonal to above average highs through the weekend. Rain chances remain low.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 70s overnight and a few spots away from town may be able to get down in the upper 60s by early Wednesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday with hot temperatures in the mid-90s, feel like temperatures will be near 100°. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph. Most of the area looks to stay dry - but an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with hot highs in the mid-90s and very low rain chances. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast less than 10 mph.

Mostly dry and hot Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°. Storm chances remain less than 20% through Friday afternoon.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for isolated afternoon and evening storms to return by this weekend. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in the lower 70s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will be hot this weekend in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100°.

Highs remain seasonal to slightly above average through the weekend.
