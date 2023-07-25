Columbia County school bus drivers testing routes this week

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the new school year starting next week in Columbia County, more than 300 bus drivers will take to the roadways to test routes through Friday this week.

The Columbia County School District is asking drivers to be cautious of the school buses.

Finding school bus route information and tracking school buses along their routes is now easier, the district says. Parents and students can find their school bus route information in the “Find My Bus Stop” section of every school’s website. Simply type in a portion of the address to get route information.

Parents can also sign up for the Edulog Lite school bus tracker app. Parents will get a school-specific registration code that they’ll need.

School buses will take priority over other traffic on school campuses. To ensure that school buses depart school campus safely and on time each day, all traffic, to include car lines and student drivers, will be held until all school buses have departed.

Students in Columbia County will return to the classroom Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.