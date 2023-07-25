Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County school bus drivers testing routes this week

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school bus(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the new school year starting next week in Columbia County, more than 300 bus drivers will take to the roadways to test routes through Friday this week.

The Columbia County School District is asking drivers to be cautious of the school buses.

MORE | Families prepare for back-to-school shopping ahead of academic year

Finding school bus route information and tracking school buses along their routes is now easier, the district says. Parents and students can find their school bus route information in the “Find My Bus Stop” section of every school’s website. Simply type in a portion of the address to get route information.

Parents can also sign up for the Edulog Lite school bus tracker app. Parents will get a school-specific registration code that they’ll need.

School buses will take priority over other traffic on school campuses. To ensure that school buses depart school campus safely and on time each day, all traffic, to include car lines and student drivers, will be held until all school buses have departed.

Students in Columbia County will return to the classroom Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun
From left: Thomas Guinn, Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
2 wanted on murder charge after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

News 12 this morning: Top headlines for July 25, 2023
Migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico approach the site where workers are assembling...
3 lawmakers from South Carolina visit Mexican border
(Source: Gray News)
Changes greet students as school year starts in Aiken County
What to expect as school year starts in Aiken County