Burke County sheriff is out of money, commissioners say

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County commissioners say Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is out of money for this fiscal year.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Williams, commissioners tell him there’s to be no hiring for the rest of this fiscal year – until Oct. 1.

Commissioners say the agency has enough money to pay employees for one more month.

They are continuing to monitor the budget weekly.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Will Rioux is in Burke County to get to the bottom of the matter. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Burke County has an approximate $50 million operating budget for 2023, commissioners said Monday in a news release.

The sheriff’s budget is just one of over 20 departments that must be properly funded and overseen, and it’s “funded better than any county of our size and population,” the news release states.

“The simple fact of the matter is that Sheriff Williams is set to run completely out of budgeted funds sometime in August. Not because of the County Commissioners or the County Manager, but because of the choices that Sheriff Williams has made,” the news release states. “Williams chooses to have a staff of over 130 people. He complains that his starting salaries for deputies are too low, yet Williams has full control over how much to pay each deputy with no input from the Commissioners. These are Sheriff Williams’ decisions, not the Board of Commissioners.”

As far as the county manager is concerned, there is no Plan B to address the agency running out of money.

Commissioners say they have told Williams multiple times to cut back on spending, and they say he has not listened.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.