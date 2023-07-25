Augustans seek clarity in new Washington Road homeless initiative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s homeless initiative for Washington Road is in its second week.

Yet issues seem to not just be limited to Washington Road.

“There’s a large population that lives behind my fence. These folks need help,” said Cheryl Tyson, a resident of Dunnington Neighborhood.

For ten years, she’s seen Boy Scout Road become a busy intersection for people experiencing homelessness.

“When I was doing some maintenance on the back side of my property, I opened the back gate, which I hate to say is nailed shut. I picked up numerous paraphernalia, including clothing,” said Tyson.

City leaders acknowledge there are more people experiencing homelessness in that area.

Daniel Evans, Community Development Manager with Augusta’s Housing and Community Development, said: “We don’t have a clear indication as to why, other than, where you see in many areas, increased revitalization efforts in certain parts of the community where homeless individuals have known to stay in, have forced out.”

Now, efforts on Washington Road also overlap with responsibilities with other Augusta offices that want to help.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office says they’re expecting to join the effort soon.

Corporal Shawn Rhodes with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office said: “Sometimes they’re occupied, we’ll engage with that individual, get as much information as we can, hope to offer them some resources.”

The hope is some more clarity comes down the road.

“I think the initiative is great, it just depends on where the initiative is going with it. I mean we don’t want to treat the homeless like criminals,” said Tyson.

Despite the sheriff’s office saying their program is in its early stages collecting data for this new program in emails given to News 12, an open records request filed to the sheriff’s office says they haven’t been collecting any data in the past week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.