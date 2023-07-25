Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University employee accused of exposing himself on campus

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center says John Christopher Sligar was arrested on July 17.
The Charles B. Webster Detention Center says John Christopher Sligar was arrested on July 17.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University employee was arrested and charged with public indecency after being caught exposing himself on campus, according to the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court affidavit.

According to the July 16 arrest warrant, John Christopher Sligar, of Wishbone Spur in Batesburg, S.C., exposed his genitals and was touching himself.

MORE | Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say

The affidavit states this incident happened on July 10 around 2:15 p.m. in the math lounge on the third floor of Allgood Hall at 2500 Walton Way.

His employee page has been removed from the Augusta University website.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center says Sligar was arrested on July 17. He is not currently listed as an inmate.

We’ve requested the incident report from the Augusta University Police.

