Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

911 calls reveal juvenile joyride through Columbia County

The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch Parkway.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 8-year-old was behind the wheel of her mother’s car Monday morning on Furys Ferry Road — a road that experiences more than 24,000 cars a day, according to Columbia County.

The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch Parkway.

Calls came pouring into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m just driving, and the car ahead of me ... it looks like they’re drunk or having an episode because they’re going super slow and kind of weaving in and out of traffic,” one caller says.

This caller was shocked when she pulled closer and got a look at the driver.

“Oh my God,” she says. “It’s a little girl driving. She looks about 7.”

MORE | How artificial intelligence helps cops, makes roads safer

The 8-year-old continues down the street, and calls keep coming in.

“There’s a blue vehicle going in the opposite direction to me. It looks like a 10, 11-year-old driving,” another caller says.

Another driver pulled in behind the child, following and talking to 911 for eight minutes until deputies were able to make the stop.

This caller was able to give deputies the play-by-play of what was going on.

“She’s not really staying in the lane. I’m just in shock right now,” this caller says.

Swerving and going 20-30 miles under the posted speed limit causing cars to back up behind her. Getting closer and closer to River Watch Parkway.

MORE | Input sought on changes to postal processing center in Augusta

“Everyone else around her is driving very slow too, I don’t know if they looked in and saw her or not,” she says.

Those who didn’t know made it known they wanted this car to speed up.

“Everyone’s beeping at me,” the caller says.

Horns are heard honking in the background of the call.

“I mean traffic’s just getting busier. It’s starting to freak me out a little bit. Everyone’s beeping at her,” she says.

911 then tells the driver behind the car to turn on her hazards, hoping to relay a message that something isn’t right to the cars behind her.

Traveling by the Publix on Furys Ferry, there’s only a mile left until getting to River Watch Parkway which had concerns for the caller.

MORE | Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill

“She’s about to reach a busy (intersection). I just don’t know what she’s going to do. If someone can come quickly, that would be awesome,” she says. “I’m just worried about her, and I don’t know how long I can follow her.”

Reaching the intersection also brings challenges of going over county lines, from Columbia to Richmond County. Columbia County 911 quickly adds Richmond County to the call.

Before they have to deal with that and the dangers that lie ahead, a deputy gets to the 8-year-old.

“He’s right there,” the caller says.

“Do you see the deputy?” 911 asks.

“Yes, I got him,” the caller says.

According to the incident report, the child says she was just driving and didn’t know why she took her mother’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez
Tyquaveon Isaiah Hartzog
Suspect arrested in double murder at Allendale convenience store
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Lashonda Lynch
Theft suspect accused of chasing store manager, pulling gun
From left: Thomas Guinn, Michael Dwayne Williams Jr.
2 wanted on murder charge after remains found in Windsor

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County sheriff is out of money, commissioners say
Burke County commissioners say sheriff is out of money
Twitter's blue bird has been replaced with an X logo.
What the Tech: Twitter changes logo to X
Downed power lines block Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.
Downed power lines bring Washington Road to standstill