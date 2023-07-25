Submit Photos/Videos
3 lawmakers from South Carolina visit Mexican border

The Biden administration says the barriers raise humanitarian and environmental concerns. (CNN, POOL, KENS, TEXAS DPS, FOX NEWS, GOV. GREG ABBOTT, DOJ)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three South Carolina leaders visited Texas this week.

State Reps. Bill Taylor, Leon Gillliam and Richie Yow went to the Texas-Mexico border.

They met with soldiers at Eagle Pass.

The South Carolina lawmakers wanted to go there to spend time with soldiers, including South Carolina National Guards members who have been sent there.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been hosting largely Republican politicians on the border to see what he calls a crisis of illegal immigration.

The latest flashpoint has been a floating barrier of buoys he’s placed in the Rio Grande, sparking a lawsuit from the Biden administration.

