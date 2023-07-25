Submit Photos/Videos
19 Ukrainian kids who lost fathers in war take part in Georgia summer camp

The kids were flown from Ukraine to the United States because of a group called Uniting for Ukrainian Kids and their partners.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seeing the war in Ukraine on TV is one thing but there are 19 kids in Georgia right now who know the struggle firsthand. They have all been dealt an incredible loss — losing their fathers to that war.

They’re getting a break right now with a special visit here in Georgia.

The kids were flown from Ukraine to the United States because of a group called Uniting for Ukrainian Kids and their partners.

“One thing we try to make them realize is that their dads are heroes,” said Roman Chukhvitsky with Uniting For Ukrainian Kids.

The group was created during the war to support children whose lives have been impacted by the war. They’re staying with host families for a couple of weeks while attending summer camp at YMCA Camp Eagle Point in Cumming.

“Anyone who comes to camp can just be whoever they are and they don’t have to worry about anything from the outside. To do that for these kids from Ukraine, it is our mission, it is our job and we are so happy to do it,” said Darren Dannelly with YMCA Metro Atlanta.

