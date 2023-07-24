Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting

A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has gotten her job back at the Lowe’s in Rincon after she was attacked trying to stop shoplifting, according to the company.

Donna Hansbrough was punched multiple times after she said she tried to stop suspects from leaving with a cart full of stolen goods.

Hansbrough was fired because Lowe’s company policy states employees cannot intervene during shoplifting or robbery incidents.

PREVIOUS STORY >>>> Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store

According to the company, Lowe’s senior management spoke to Hansbrough and reinstated her job. Lowe’s said Hansbrough accepted the offer.

You can read the full statement from Lowe’s below:

“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

The Rincon Police Department is still searching for one suspect involved in the theft and assault.

Police say Takyah Berry is still at large. Police say Berry was involved in another theft at a Walmart in Chatham County.

Rincon, Georgia (July 20, 2023) The Rincon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating two people who...

Posted by Rincon Police Department on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Georgia and South Carolina cruisers compete for spot in calendar.

Ga., S.C. state troopers compete for best-looking cruiser

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia State Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol are both vying to get their cruisers featured in a national calendar.

Regional

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster

McMaster vows to keep pressing for tougher S.C. gun penalties

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says dangerous consequences could follow if lawmakers fail to enact stronger penalties on people who illegally possess guns.

News

McMaster vows to keep pressing for tougher illegal gun penalties

Updated: 51 minutes ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says dangerous consequences could follow if lawmakers fail to enact stronger penalties on people who illegally possess guns.

Local

Saluda offers free building for a promising entrepreneur

Saluda offers free building for a promising entrepreneur

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Janel Tart
Saluda officials are ready to transfer ownership of an empty East Church Street storefront to a future business owner who is able to meet a few conditions.

News

Saluda offers free building for a promising entrepreneur

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saluda officials are ready to transfer ownership of an empty East Church Street storefront to a future business owner.

Latest News

Sports

Two local rivals prepare for new football season

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

News 12′s studio, Riley Hale makes appearance in Augusta movie

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Riverside Village, North Augusta, S.C.

North Augusta City Council looks to future of Riverside Village

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jada Walker
It’s been eight years since the Riverside Village began to take shape, but now there are still some big gaps where developed storefronts and apartments should be.

News

North Augusta city council discusses what’s next for Riverside Village

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Highland Springs students get ready for new school year

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Compass For Hope remembers teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
Compass for Hope dedicated a new shower trailer in honor of Brantley Griffin, who died in 2019.