Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has gotten her job back at the Lowe’s in Rincon after she was attacked trying to stop shoplifting, according to the company.

Donna Hansbrough was punched multiple times after she said she tried to stop suspects from leaving with a cart full of stolen goods.

Hansbrough was fired because Lowe’s company policy states employees cannot intervene during shoplifting or robbery incidents.

According to the company, Lowe’s senior management spoke to Hansbrough and reinstated her job. Lowe’s said Hansbrough accepted the offer.

You can read the full statement from Lowe’s below:

“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

The Rincon Police Department is still searching for one suspect involved in the theft and assault.

Police say Takyah Berry is still at large. Police say Berry was involved in another theft at a Walmart in Chatham County.

Rincon, Georgia (July 20, 2023) The Rincon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating two people who... Posted by Rincon Police Department on Thursday, July 20, 2023

