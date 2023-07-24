Submit Photos/Videos
Will Highland Springs school open on time? We’ll know today

On Monday, Highland Springs Middle School students are expected to know whether they will start the year in the new school.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in Aiken County Public Schools return to the classroom Tuesday with a new modified calendar.

The state will be conducting another inspection. If the new building passes, the school can open Tuesday.

If not, they will start the school year learning from home virtually.

On Monday, students will pick up laptop computers at North Augusta High School from noon until 6 p.m.

If they are going to school, they will bring them with them Tuesday. If not, they will use the laptops to learn from home.

The last inspection showed the building was almost ready, but not yet suitable for students. Since then, crews have been rushing to get Highland Springs ready for the new school year.

Leaders say they will let parents know sometime Monday night whether kids should report to class at the campus.

Watch below to see our full interviews with officials.

Highland Springs Middle School may or may not be ready in time for the new academic year. Here's what officials say.

Supertintendent King Laurence is optimistic.

“We always plan for the worst, but we anticipate the best. And we expect students to be in school Tuesday morning,” said Laurence.

