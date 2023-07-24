Rescuers deliver lifesaving smoke alarms to Augusta neighbors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Hartford’s 2023 home fire index, Augusta ranks ninth out of 150 cities for the highest risk of home fires.

It’s a problem the Augusta Fire Department is trying to solve.

It actually happens before a fire starts – with education.

That’s why the department organized a “blitz” over the weekend in the Crawford Avenue neighborhood to try to make sure every house has smoke detectors.

It’s a neighborhood where officials have noticed quite a few fires lately, so they developed a plan to save lives.

Firefighters and volunteers were out knocking on doors Saturday.

“We’ve realized that we’ve had an increase of fires in this area. And so we’re utilizing data to really create targeted programs, once again, for this community,” Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

And it takes a community to lend a helping hand.

Among those out Saturday was Timothy Delicia, Red Cross disaster program manager.

“A lot of people are looking out for the neighbors like, ‘Hey, I got an elderly neighbor.’ And then we are like, ‘Yeah, we just visited and we gave them a smoke alarm,’” Delicia said.

“If we can help them not have a fire to begin with. That would be a win-win, I think for everyone.”

So the boots were on the ground Saturday.

“Our efforts now are more focused, they’re more targeted. And once again, we’re utilizing the data to target areas of greater need,” Burden said.

The department is planning on doing blitzes like Saturday’s every few months.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.