Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rescuers deliver lifesaving smoke alarms to Augusta neighbors

Firefighters organized a “blitz” over the weekend in the Crawford Avenue neighborhood to try to make sure every house has smoke detectors.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Hartford’s 2023 home fire index, Augusta ranks ninth out of 150 cities for the highest risk of home fires.

It’s a problem the Augusta Fire Department is trying to solve.

It actually happens before a fire starts – with education.

That’s why the department organized a “blitz” over the weekend in the Crawford Avenue neighborhood to try to make sure every house has smoke detectors.

MORE | ‘Love stronger than ever’: Couple gets married at JMS Burn Center

It’s a neighborhood where officials have noticed quite a few fires lately, so they developed a plan to save lives.

Firefighters and volunteers were out knocking on doors Saturday.

“We’ve realized that we’ve had an increase of fires in this area. And so we’re utilizing data to really create targeted programs, once again, for this community,” Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

And it takes a community to lend a helping hand.

Among those out Saturday was Timothy Delicia, Red Cross disaster program manager.

“A lot of people are looking out for the neighbors like, ‘Hey, I got an elderly neighbor.’ And then we are like, ‘Yeah, we just visited and we gave them a smoke alarm,’” Delicia said.

“If we can help them not have a fire to begin with. That would be a win-win, I think for everyone.”

So the boots were on the ground Saturday.

“Our efforts now are more focused, they’re more targeted. And once again, we’re utilizing the data to target areas of greater need,” Burden said.

The department is planning on doing blitzes like Saturday’s every few months.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale
A Georgia couple gets a special wedding thanks to nurses at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors...
‘Love stronger than ever’: Couple gets married at JMS Burn Center
John Thomas Belote
Windsor remains identified; victim died from gunshot wounds
Patricia Peterson
Missing 84-year-old from south Augusta found
Crime scene tape
Suspect charged in North Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Compass For Hope remembers teen
Highland Springs Middle School may not be ready in time for the new school year.
Will Highland Springs school open on time? We’ll know today
One more school supply drive came this weekend – right before some students are going back to...
CSRA donors make sure kids have supplies for school
The Repented Motorcycle Ministry meets at the same location every Sunday - beside the Raceway...
Breaking the cycle: Biker group reaches out to homeless