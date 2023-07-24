Submit Photos/Videos
Pregnant woman killed in shooting at friend’s birthday party, family says

Police say two suspects, who were both shot in the incident, were detained. They are working to find any other possible suspects. (KTRK, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas family is mourning the death of a 21-year-old pregnant woman after she was shot at a friend’s birthday party.

Police say a fight broke out at Margaret Jenkins Park in Sunnyside just after 1 a.m. Saturday. More than 35 shots were fired, leaving 21-year-old Autumn Vallian dead and several others injured, according to police.

Ebony Vallian, the victim’s mother, says they were celebrating a friend’s birthday at the park. She knew most of the people that were there when the shooting happened and considered them friends. She says she and her daughter were about to leave when the fight broke out, and guns were pulled.

Autumn Vallian, who was five months pregnant, was shot in the head, her mother says.

“My daughter came pulling me, telling me, ‘Mama, let’s get away.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on.’ I look back. My baby was down on the ground – gone,” Ebony Vallian said.

Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday...
Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday party. She was five months pregnant and excited to become a mom.(Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Family members say the 21-year-old was excited to be a mom and had a goal of becoming a teacher one day.

“She’s a very sweet girl. She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve it. And for the ones that did it, we seeking justice. I’m destroyed,” Ebony Vallian said.

Police say four other people were shot at the park. Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe that two of those shot are suspects in the incident, and they have been detained. They are working to find any other possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

