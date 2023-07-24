Paid to play: 2 win LEGO jobs through Georgia contest

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta found two Georgians to get paid to play for a living.

Elizabeth Baker won the Brick Factor competition over the weekend and is the master model builder at the center, which opened in spring. Noah Novak, a new Georgian from Fort Worth, Texas, won the master model builder assistant position.

They’ll help build memories through various creations, classes and more at the new attraction.

And their office will come with millions of LEGO bricks and be in the heart of the ultimate indoor LEGO adventure.

Top applicants were invited to compete in Brick Factor, a unique live competition that took place Saturday, culminating with a LEGO brick drop and a job offer.

Participants took on three rounds of timed freestyle builds using their imagination and skills in an elimination-style competition while interacting and engaging with kids who came to watch and be a part of the fun.

The center is also searching for local LEGO lovers to apply for various full-time and part-time positions which can be found at MerlinCareers.com.

