Paddleboard yoga offers a different type of experience in Columbia County

Paddleboard yoga
Paddleboard yoga(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you looking to get into yoga or find a way to make it refreshing?

Next time you want to practice your downward dog, you can try it on a paddleboard on the lake.

We went up to the lake for paddleboard yoga, a different kind of yoga experience.

“It is yoga on a paddleboard,” said Brittany Conklin, yoga instructor.

It’s exactly like it sounds.

Conklin says it’s “way harder” than your typical yoga. It’s because you have to be super careful or you’re going for a dive.

“You’re a little bit more prone to fall in if you’re like, ‘Oh no! Everything’s moving!’” said Conklin. “So just starting out slow and working your way up there.”

Our Will Volk paddled out and joined her. He says things started out really well. He lost his balance a little bit, but he didn’t fall in.

“We stay a little more grounded to start so then you’re used to having your body weight shifted on the board, then we work our way up to standing, and then all the crazy stuff comes after you’re comfortable,” said Conklin.

Volk wasn’t ready for the crazy stuff. Once they got to the standing poses, he kept falling into the water.

“A lot of people are worried about falling in, and like, that’s the worst thing ever! But that’s all part of the process,” said Conklin.

Conklin says anyone could do paddleboard yoga, even if you’ve never been on a board before.

If you’re interested in setting up a session with her, you can reach out at 706-726-4025.

