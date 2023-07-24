New details revealed on Augusta drowning death of 2-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is giving new details on the drowning death of a 2-year-old in Augusta just over a week ago.

Reports show Richmond County deputies were called to the scene of Hollins Drive near Hephzibah on the evening of July 15.

When they got there, emergency medical crews were trying to revive 2-year-old Natalia Felix at the home on Hollins Drive.

Deputies say the great-grandparents were babysitting the child.

Incident reports said one of the great-grandparents was on the phone, then went to look for the child.

That’s when the great-grandparent found the child face-down in the pool.

Reports say the other great-grandparent was doing yard work and had left the back door open when they went outside.

That great-grandparent told deputies they were gone for less than 30 minutes before they heard screams.

Neither great-grandparent has been charged.

Felix was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m., according to officials.

According to the funeral home, she was the daughter of Henry Vashaun Felix and Celeste Lilith Arrastia.

