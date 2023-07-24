Teen accused of kidnapping son after allegedly refusing to buy peaches

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A missing Grovetown 16-year-old is now wanted for allegedly kidnapping her young son, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Harmoni D’Lois Robinson was last seen leaving her Grovetown home on July 13 around 5 p.m.

According to the incident report, Robinson’s grandmother asked her to pick up peaches, and she refused.

That’s when her grandmother said Robinson started to slam doors and make “nasty comments,” according to her statement to deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, she left with her 20-month-old son, who is a ward of the state.

The grandmother messaged Robinson, and she refused to come back.

The agency says this is considered kidnapping and she is now wanted for that charge.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. Robinson has black hair and brown eyes, according to the agency.

Officials say she may be in Aiken County.

For anyone with information on Robinson or her son, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.